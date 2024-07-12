4th KMU Task Force meeting held

Peshawar - The 4th meeting of the Task Forces Committee convened at Khyber Medical University (KMU) under the supervision of Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

The committee, formed by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Department Meena Khan Afridi, included participation from members such as Prof Dr. Jameel Ahmad from HEC (IT) Islamabad, Prof Dr. Abdus Salam Khalis, Prof Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, Prof Dr. Gul Muhammad from UET Peshawar, Prof Dr. Zahoor Khan from IM Sciences Peshawar, Fareed Ullah, Director of Colleges, Prof Dr. Raza Shah, Dr. Abdullah Sadiq, Dr. Mohsin Habib, Deputy Secretary Universities, Prof Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman, Adviser QA (HED), Prof Dr. Hafeez Ullah, and Dr. Abdul Sadiq.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Minister for HED Meena Khan are striving to enhance innovation and quality assurance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s higher education system. The government is committed to ensuring the financial stability of all universities in the province. Contrary to rumors, there are no discussions about merging universities. Instead, the committee is focused on improving quality standards and providing a future roadmap for all universities.

The Committee is preparing a foundational outline to guide their recommendations, which will be presented to the provincial government on July 31, 2024. These recommendations aim to bring significant improvements to higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on sectoral plans, policy recommendations, optimal utilization of funds and resources, financial crisis management, and resource optimization in higher education institutions.