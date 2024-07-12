AIOU announces admissions for Fall 2024

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admissions for the first phase of the Fall 2024 Semester across the country from July 15 (Monday). The admissions for BS (Face-to-Face), MS, MPhil, and PhD programs will only be conducted through online mode. The admission forms and prospectuses for Matric and FA programs will be available from July 15 at the university’s main campus in Islamabad, 54 regional offices across various cities, and Swift Centers.

According to the AIOU, the admissions for Matric and FA programs can be processed both online and manually.

To guide prospective students, facilitation centers have been activated in all regional offices under the instructions of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The university staff will always be present at these centers to assist students.