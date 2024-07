RAWALPINDI - Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 34 kg drugs and arrested four drug dealers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday. He informed that 2.9 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a cargo office at Islamabad Airport. 1.5 kg ice was recovered from two parcels sent to New Zealand and Qatar from a courier office in Rawalpindi. Over 21.6 kg hashish was recovered from Orangi Town Karachi.