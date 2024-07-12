Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-dengue measures discussed

Agencies
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. According to official sources here Thursday, the deputy commissioner reviewed performance of the departments and said that inspection of the sites favourable for growth of dengue larvae was imperative for which field teams should carry out chemical treatment to complete elimination of larvae. He said that carelessness in chemical treatment might turn the larvae into mosquitoes when its life cycle completes. He urged the entomologists to realise their responsibilities and avoid fake activities.

The DC strictly warned that strict legal action would be initiated against negligent staff.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024