Anti-dengue measures discussed

FAISALABAD - A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. According to official sources here Thursday, the deputy commissioner reviewed performance of the departments and said that inspection of the sites favourable for growth of dengue larvae was imperative for which field teams should carry out chemical treatment to complete elimination of larvae. He said that carelessness in chemical treatment might turn the larvae into mosquitoes when its life cycle completes. He urged the entomologists to realise their responsibilities and avoid fake activities.

The DC strictly warned that strict legal action would be initiated against negligent staff.