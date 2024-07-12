Armed robbers assault women outside home, seize jewelry

VEHARI/ NOWSHERA VIRKAN - Four armed robbers looted women in front of their house on Thursday, police said. As per detail, the veiled robbers carrying pistols intercepted a car just a few feet away from the house in the limits of Danewal police station. The bandits snatched gold earrings with bracelets from the women at gunpoint. The women of the same family were also stated to be subjected to torture for putting up resistance. The robbers were reported to have fled away with brandishing the weapons.

One of the wounded women by robbers was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment of the injuries, it was said. The police registered an FIR with further investigation is underway. Armed dacoits raid homes in Nowshera Virkan, steal jewelry, cash A group of armed dacoits broke into houses and stole gold jewelry and cash in the Nowshera Virkan area on Thursday. According to the police, five bandits entered the house of Owais Arshad, a resident of Mauza Khatiali Bungalow around 1:30am.

The robbers held the family hostage and then fled the scene with approximately 4 tolas (around 48 grams) of gold jewelry and 75,000 Pakistani rupees in cash as well as other valuables. Local police have launched an investigation and initiated a search operation to apprehend the suspects.