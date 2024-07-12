Authorities directed to make efforts to ensure peace during Muharram

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa have directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to ensure peace during Muharram.

Chairing a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters, the Commissioner and RPO reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Muharram.

City Police Officer (CPO) said Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, SSP Investigation, SP, CIA, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, DSP Headquarters, DSP Legal, incharge branches and other officers were present in the meeting. Khalid Hamdani briefed the Commissioner and RPO on the security arrangements. The RPO also reviewed the performance of the officers during the meeting and gave instructions.

“We will all ensure peace and effective security arrangements during Muharram,” the Commissioner said. District administration and police are working together to maintain peace during Muharram, he added.

All possible steps should be taken to ensure peace and security for Muharram processions and majalis, he directed. Keeping in view the forecast of the meteorological department, along with security, other necessary measures were also taken, the RPO said. The RPO instructed the senior officers to brief the officers posted on Muharram duty about security arrangements.

A quick response should be given to 15 calls and timely registration of FIR should also be ensured in all cases, the RPO said adding, that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

There has been a reduction in the rate of crimes including street but, “We all have to make more efforts to further control crime rate, he said. The RPO said that in different serious cases including murder, robbery, and dacoity, challans should be submitted on time while ensuring the arrest of the accused.

The crackdown against drugs should be accelerated, he said adding, that the success of the crackdown against drugs is linked to the conviction of the accused. Supervisory officers should check the progress of the cases under investigation daily and the deficiencies if any in the investigation should be rectified, the RPO added. All possible measures are being taken for foolproof security of all Muharram Majlis and processions, the CPO said. Rawalpindi Police are working hard to ensure law and order and control the crime rate in the city, Khalid Hamdani added.