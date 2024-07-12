Awareness seminar held on World Population Day

HYDERABAD - The District Population Welfare Department and the social organization HANDS on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on the occasion of World Population Day in Sanghar. The program was attended by District Officer of Population Welfare Department Shahab ud din Memon; Chief Services of HANDS Anees Danish, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, Deputy Director Information Zafar Mangi along with various officials and employees from different departments. According to a handout, Shahab ud din Memon and other speakers addressed the seminar and emphasized that the increase in population was a significant and pressing issue for the country, requiring collective efforts to address it. They stated that efforts of raising public awareness and initiating programs at the union council level were essential to control population growth. They highlighted that various non-governmental organizations and the Population Welfare Department were working within the district to manage population growth. Shahab ud din Memon mentioned that health fairs were being organized at the taluka level, and medical camps were being set up to provide reproductive health services to women. Subsequently, an awareness rally was taken out from the Population Welfare Office to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University campus, which was attended by representatives of social organizations and civil society.