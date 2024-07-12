Saturday, July 13, 2024
Ayesha jahanzeb meets SSP investigation

LAHORE  -   After chief minister Punjab took notice of the domestic violence incident against the prominent anchor person, the victim Ayesha Jahanzeb on Thursday met with SSP. Investigation Lahore Dr. Anoosh Masood Chaudhry in her office to discuss details of the case. SSP Dr. Anoosh assured full cooperation to Ayesha Jahanzeb asserting that women are our red line, violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Dr. Anoosh further said that the protection of working or housewives is among our top priorities. She said that the accused Haris Ali, husband of Ayesha Jahanzeb, has been arrested, a strong challan will be issued and the accused will be severely punished.

Dr. Anoosh further said that we are working day and night to protect the life and

property of the citizens.

It was merit to mention here that on Tuesday Ayesha Jahanzeb had registered a case

against her husband in Sarwar Road police station, alleging that her husband brutally

tortured her three to four times and threatened her with a pistol. She further alleged that

her children were also subjected to torture by her husband, she added.

Ayesha Jahanzeb said that she tried hard to save the relationship of the husband and

wife. She added that her husband has made a secret marriage and whenever she

objects to it, he tortures her, she maintained that she has suffered serious injuries due

to the violence of her husband and now she is fighting a legal battle.

