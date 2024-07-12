Bahawalpur DPO orders foolproof security for mourning processions

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has directed SDPOs and SHOs across the district to bolster security measures for processions and gatherings during Muharram, ensuring foolproof arrangements.

“We are committed to providing foolproof security to all participants, coordinating closely with event organisers and licensees,” stated DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, emphasising the preservation of peace in the city.

In accordance with directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, comprehensive security arrangements have been activated district-wide for Muharram. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan further instructed SDPOs and SHOs to deploy snipers on rooftops along procession routes and maintain closed doors and windows of shops and nearby residences during operational hours.

SDPOs and SHOs are tasked with briefing all personnel thoroughly before duty and ensuring vigilant performance to prevent any untoward incidents. Given the current national context, these security measures hold critical importance.

To ensure optimal coverage, SDPOs and SHOs will oversee attendance of assigned personnel and coordinate with management committees to enlist volunteer support if necessary. A dedicated 24-hour control room has been established at the DPO office in Bahawalpur, operational from the 1st to the 12th of Muharram.