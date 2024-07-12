Saturday, July 13, 2024
Biden hails ‘best of allies’ in first talks with UK’s Starmer

Agencies
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

WASHINGTON    -   New Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Joe Biden at the White House for the first time Wednesday with the US leader hailing Britain as a key ally on global issues including the war in Ukraine. “We’re the best of allies in the whole world,” the 81-year-old Biden said as he shook hands with his fellow center-left leader in the Oval Office. Biden added that he saw Britain as the “knot tying the transatlantic alliance together.” Starmer, 61, also making his debut at a NATO summit in Washington less than a week after winning elections, said that “this special relationship is so important” and that it’s “stronger than ever now.” The two men also joked about the English football team’s semi-final win in the Euro 2024 championships, saying their victory over the Netherlands was “all because of the prime minister.”

Agencies

