Bosnian Muslims commemorate Srebrenica genocide

SREBRENICA - Thousands of solemn mourners gathered in the town of Srebrenica in Bosnia on Thursday to remember the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslims, less two months after the United Nations established a memorial day to mark the genocide. On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town -- which was then a UN-protected enclave -- and killed 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the following days. It was the worst massacre in Europe since World War II and two international courts ruled it was genocide.

“It’s hard when July comes. They ended up like this only because they had a (Muslim) name,” said Mevlida Hasanovic as she prayed at the tomb of her cousin, who was 18 when he was killed. Hasanovic lost a dozen male relatives in the massacre including her father and husband, whose grave is next to her cousin’s. His remains were buried twice as they were found in two different mass graves.

The 54-year-old woman is still waiting for “at least one bone” of a brother to be found so she can bury him, she told AFP. “Their souls know that we are here next to them. When I get here, I feel as if we just parted ways in Srebrenica,” she said.

In May, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring July 11 the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. The resolution was fiercly opposed by Serbia and Bosnian Serbs, who continue to play down the crime. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has repeatedly denied a genocide occurred and says his administration will not recognise the resolution. But Dodik expressed sympathy to the families of the victims on Thursday.

“Regardless of our differences, we must show respect for the pain and suffering that has befallen many people of all nations and religions in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Dodik said on X. A UN court sentenced Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and his army chief Ratko Mladic to life in prison for war crimes including the Srebrenica genocide. Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed approximately 100,000 lives. Nearly three decades after the war ended, the Balkan nation remains deeply divided along ethnic lines. On Thursday, the remains of 14 more victims of the bloodshed, including a 17-year-old boy, will be buried at a memorial cemetery in Potocari, just outside Srebrenica. Beriz Mujic, whose remains were found in the Srebrenica region last year, will be laid to rest next to his brother Hazim. The remains of 6,988 Srebrenica victims have been buried, most of them under white tombstones in Potocari.