Brother kills three sisters in Swabi

Swabi - A minor disagreement led to the killing of three sisters, while two other teenage sisters managed to hide and save themselves on Thursday, according to police and Rescue 1122.

The incident occurred in Zaida city within the jurisdiction of Zaida police station. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to Mansoor Mohallah, where the victims’ house was located.

The police identified the victims as Sonia (18), Sumbal (22), and Zarqa (24). The initial disagreement was expressed by Sumbal and supported by her two sisters. Sumbal, who was recently engaged to a man already married, expressed dissatisfaction, which angered the accused and ultimately led to the tragic killings. The bodies were taken to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shah Mansoor for autopsies.

An FIR was registered by Abdul Haleem, the father of the accused Noshad Khan and the three victims. Abdul Haleem stated that early in the morning, Noshad Khan, after a verbal altercation, became enraged, retrieved a Kalashnikov, and shot his three sisters, killing them on the spot before fleeing. Police have initiated raids in various areas to apprehend the accused.