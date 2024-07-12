Saturday, July 13, 2024
Bunyad Foundation students achieve excellent results in matriculation examination

July 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Three students from Bunyad Foundation Khushab School GPS Mari Wala recently achieved excellent results in their matriculation examination. Despite their passion for learning, these students faced financial constraints that prevented them from continuing their studies. However, thanks to Madam Shaheen Attiq ur Rehman’s commitment to education for all, they were given the opportunity to receive a comprehensive education.

Now, with the support of Bunyad Foundation Khushab, these three students have successfully passed their matriculation exams. The entire community expressed immense gratitude to Madam Shaheen Attiq ur Rahman for bringing education right to their doorstep.

Lubna Shehzad (daughter of Muhammad Asgher) obtained 957marks out of 1100 (87%), Najma Khatoon (daughter of Zafar Iqbal) obtained 831 marks out of 1100 (75.5%) and Ruqayya BiBi (daughter of Muhammad Ramzan) obtained 873 marks: out of 1100 (79.3%). Chairperson Bunyad Foundation Shaheen Attiq ur Rehman commented, “Our mission has always been to ensure that every child, regardless of their financial situation, has access to quality education. The success of these three students is a shining example of what can be achieved with the right support and opportunities.”

