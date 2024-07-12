Cabinet approves amendment in PMVO to ensure swift registration of vehicles

Dealers, showroom owners prohibited from selling unregistered vehicles.

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet has decided to protect the entire Karoonjhar as cultural and heritage sites, forests and a wildlife sanctuary/Ramsar Site and designated the Khasar as a granite mining area, subject to clearance from the Forest and Wildlife Department. Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House here on Thursday, the cabinet meeting was informed that during the caretaker government, a proposal was initiated to launch the Granite Excavation Project at Nagarparkar.

According to the Geological Survey of Pakistan’s 2015 report, there are around 14 billion metric tons of Granite in Nagarparkar spread over 11 different locations. However, the Mines and Mineral Department mentioned that the Sindh High Court, on October 16, 2023, banned excavation in the Nagarparkar area due to the presence of cultural/heritage sites, forest and a wildlife sanctuary/ Ramsar site. The Sindh government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, which ordered that any government policy for mining in Karoonjhar hills should consider the competing interests of wildlife/forest, environment, and heritage.

As a result, the Cabinet committee identified the Khasar Area, located 25 km away from Nagarparkar, where the potential for granite excavation indicated an area of 3.6 sq km, as per the GSP Report 2015. The committee found that the Khasar Area has no overlapping with forest areas. Subsequently, the cabinet approved Khasar as Granite mining in the area subject to the clearance of Forest and Wildlife Department. On the recommendation of the health dept the Sindh cabinet approved a Rs3.84 billion grant-in-aid Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF), for the Procurement of Medical Equipment and supply of utilities for a new 12-storied 532-bedded medical complex including a dedicated floor for cardiology and six-storied 60-bedded government officers’ ward at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi.

The amount would be released in two installments, Rs2.13 billion in 2024-25 and Rs1.71 million in 2025-26. The cabinet approved the Amendment in the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance (PMVO) 1965 to ensure swift registration of vehicles, enhance public safety by preventing the misuse of unregistered vehicles for illegal activities. On top of it to improve revenue collection.

The salient features of the amendments are driving unregistered vehicles in Sindh will be prohibited.

All local or imported vehicles must be registered before being allowed on the roads. Registration be completed at registration counters or points within manufacturing units and ports. Dealers and showroom owners are prohibited from selling unregistered vehicles and responsibility for registration irregularities placed on dealers and showroom owners. The cabinet was told that a certain number of affectees whose houses were collapsed/damaged during the floods were excluded during the joint survey. Since the validation was the purpose, therefore inclusion was not encouraged. The CM said that there were 15000 cases of inclusion lying with SPHF. The CM with the consent of the cabinet directed the CEO SPHF to start considering the cases excluded earlier.

The Sindh cabinet decided to train 20,000 masons so that they could construct climate resilient houses. The training would cost around Rs140 million. The cabinet was told that there were 111,000 individuals identified as persons with disabilities (PWD) who lost their homes in the recent floods. The cabinet decided to construct ramps for accessibility in their houses.

Additionally, it was decided that an additional Rs 50,000 would be given to the PWDs to help them meet the construction requirements of their houses. In an unprecedented decision, the CM on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, decided that people with houses on government land near the flood-affected areas would be given land titles. The Irrigation Department informed the cabinet that during the 2022 floods, Manchar Lake at Sehwan experienced a significant disaster. The lake, which collects water from an area of 37000 square miles encompassing the Nari- Bolan basin, Mari-Bugti Hills, and the Kirthar Ranges, received a massive influx of flash floods.

During the floods, the floodwaters followed the FP Bund route as surface runoff through the MNV Drain and reached Manchar Lake before flowing into the Indus River. However, due to the limited capacity of Manchar Lake, two relief cuts were created at RD 14 and RD 52 to release water from the lake into the Indus River. These relief cuts were made along natural waterways, including the Aral Wah and Danistar Canal. However, these waterways are intersected by the Indus Highway, causing blockages to the passage of floodwater from Manchar Lake to the Indus River.