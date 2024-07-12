CCP organises stakeholder engagement session

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in furtherance of its Policy Note for the Ministry of Science & Technology and PSQCA, has organised a maiden stakeholder engagement session focusing on disclosure of ‘Manufacturing/ Packaging and Expiry/Best Before’ dates on cement bags.

The session was presided by Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, Member CCP. While, the attendees included representatives from Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), Construction Association of Pakistan, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Lucky Cement, Cherat Cement, Fecto Cement, Fauji Cement, Gharibwal Cement, Kohat Cement, Maple Leaf Cement, Attock Cement, Bestway Cement, among others legal fraternity, real estate sector and academia.

Nawaz emphasized the urgency of these measures to enhance consumer protection. “The non-disclosure of such material information not only misleads consumers but also poses a significant threat to fair-market principles under Competition Law,” he highlighted. During the session, the CCP team also provided an overview of the Act with a particular focus on the significance of packaging and labelling standards for consumer safety. The modalities for implementing the CCP’s recommendations as per Policy Note, dated March 7 2024, were also discussed with the participants. While the industry’s executives apprised that the date of packaging would be made public through the ‘Track & Trace System’ of FBR, the representatives of APCMA opined that the disclosure of such dates could potentially hurt the consumer’s interests.

All other stakeholders agreed that the date of packaging and disclaimer about storage requirements and need for re-testing, where necessary, should be clearly mentioned on the cement bags. The house unanimously decided to allow the APCMA a period of three weeks to consult its members and apprise the Commission about the future course of action.

This collaborative effort underscores the CCP’s commitment to ensure consumer safety and satisfaction by advocating disclosure of material information in product packaging. The Commission remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the new packaging and labelling standards, thus, reinforcing its dedication to consumer protection and fair trade practices.