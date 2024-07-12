CDA chairman emphasizes early completion of Islamabad Expressway project

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday inspected the ongoing work on various packages of the Islamabad Expressway in detail stressing the earlier completion of development work maintaining the high standards. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of starting plantation and landscape work around the expressway.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to immediately submit a landscape plan to ensure that the area not only functions efficiently but also looks aesthetically pleasing.

“Work on this project was completed at a record speed during the last two months,” Randhawa stated. The CDA Chairman urged that the remaining construction work should be completed by maintaining the same brisk pace. Like many other projects in the city, the Islamabad Expressway project had experienced delays. However, due to personal interest and continuous monitoring by Chairman CDA, the project is now on its way to completion, signaling a new phase of development for Islamabad’s infrastructure.

Capital admin bans religious sermons by 27 key Islamic scholars for Muharram security

To ensure security during Muharram, the Islamabad administration banned religious speeches and sermons by Islamic scholars from different schools of thought within the city on Thursday. According to media reports, the administration has imposed restrictions on a total of 27 scholars following the recommendations of the Islamabad police.

As per the channel report, the ban includes prominent figures such as Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Abdul Razzaq, Qari Waseem Abbasi, Rizwan Saifi, Allama Shifa Najafi, Allama Tahir Ashraf, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, and Abdul Khaliq.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the federal government has already given its approval to deploy Pakistan Army troops in the capital territory and all four provinces of the country during Muharram.

The government in order to ensure foolproof security in Muharram has invoked Article 245 of the Constitution for the deployment of Army soldiers in all the provinces. The decision was taken on the requests of all provinces seeking Army deployment to assist the civil armed forces and police.

Army soldiers will also be on Muharram guard in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. The Interior Ministry also issued a notification regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army soldiers. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called a special meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram last Monday, and Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi will brief the meeting about the security plan for the federal capital.