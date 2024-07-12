Colombia beat Uruguay to reach Copa final, players clash with fans

CHARLOTTE - Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in Wednesday’s Copa America semifinal despite playing the second half with only 10 men to set up a title decider against defending champions Argentina, before the night descended into chaos as players clashed with fans. The semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina ended with Uruguayan players confronting Colombian fans in the stands as security personnel struggled to restore order. South American governing body CONMEBOL said it was investigating the incident. With the majority of the 70,000-plus crowd cheering on Colombia from the start, Jefferson Lerma scored the winner after Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez had missed three good opportunities to put his side ahead. The Liverpool striker had a great chance in the box in the 17th minute but curled his effort inches wide before a scuffed shot and another curling strike failed to find the target as he sat on his haunches wondering how he had missed. Uruguay were made to pay for those missed chances when Lerma rose above the defence at a corner and squeezed his header past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet as James Rodriguez claimed his sixth assist of the tournament.

“We played an excellent match. The referee was not good... The match was very complicated, against a very tough opponent,” said Rodriguez, who broke Argentine Lionel Messi’s record of five assists in a single edition of the Copa America. “But we achieved a well-deserved final. I’ve been here for almost 13 years, wanting this. We are happy.” The game took a turn in first-half stoppage time when Colombia right back Daniel Munoz elbowed Manuel Ugarte in the chest when play was stopped and picked up a second booking. With Uruguay dominating possession in the second half, manager Marcelo Bielsa threw on Luis Suarez in the 67th minute and the veteran striker nearly scored moments later, the 37-year-old’s shot hitting the post as he sank to his knees in frustration. Colombia had a golden opportunity to seal the win in the 88th minute when they won the ball back in Uruguay’s box but Mateus Uribe sent his low shot wide.