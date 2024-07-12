Saturday, July 13, 2024
Cooperatives Department Sahiwal Division holds seminar on dengue

PR
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -  In compliance with the directions of government of Punjab, the secretary and registrar Cooperatives, a seminar regarding dengue awareness campaign was organised by the Cooperatives Department Sahiwal Division at The Model Cooperative Housing Society Okara in collaboration with the management of the society. Mian Muhammad Munir, MPA PP-191 Okara city, was the chief guest whereas Malik Muhammad Ashfaq Shahid, joint registrar Cooperatives Sahiwal Division, presided over the event. Management and members of the society, dist health officer, incharge Dengue Cell , officials of Cooperatives Dept and media persons attended the seminar. Aslam Piracha, president of the society, welcomed the participants and thanked the chief guest, officials of health and Cooperatives department. Rao Kashif DR, Sahiwal, Dr Ahmad Kamal, Ashgar, incharge Dengue Cell, in their addresses informed the house about various aspects of anti dengue campaign and measures to overcome this issue. Ashfaq Shahid highlighted the activities and achievements of Cooperatives Departments regarding the role of Cooperatives Department in anti dengue campaign.

Two outlaws who martyred three cops killed in RYK 'encounter'

PR

Latest Highlights

