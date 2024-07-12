Saturday, July 13, 2024
DC to chair high-level committee to investigate H-9 blaze

APP
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A nine-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the fire incident that broke out at the H-9 Sunday market yesterday. The committee, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, has been tasked with completing the investigation within seven days. Additional Deputy Commissioner will serve as the Secretary to the Committee. Senior officials from the Islamabad Police, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and other relevant departments are included in the committee. These include the Deputy Inspector General of Operations, the Assistant Inspector General of the Special Branch, and the Director of Municipal Services. The committee’s responsibilities include assessing the damage caused by the fire, determining its cause, and evaluating whether any protective measures were in place. The committee is expected to submit its findings within a week.

APP

