Don’t indulge in politics of vandalism, character assassination, CM Maryam asks students

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, E-bike program by giving the symbolic key of the first E-bike to a college student of Jampur. The chief minister also launched the Vehicle Inspection Regime for Private Vehicle Project as she gave the first e-loader rickshaw manufacturing license in Punjab to the Nawawa Mobilizers Company.

She also made various mega announcements during her address at the E-Bike launching ceremony. She announced E-Bike project phase 2, establishing solarized charging stations in the colleges and universities and also announced to give bikes to those students who remained deprived of the affection of their parents. A special scholarship worth Rs.25 billion was announced for the students along with early launching of a laptop scheme for the students was also announced and subsequently transferring Punjab to the electric transport under a “Green Vision” Programme.

The CM persuaded other provinces to launch the E-Bike Scheme for the students by following Punjab Province. The CM said, “Today E-Bike Project has been launched and we will further increase its number in the next phase. The Punjab government will pay Rs20 thousand out of Rs.40 thousand for making down payment of E-Bike. More than one lakh applications were submitted, 27200 students will be given E-Bike. All districts have equal representation in this scheme. There is no quota of women in any scheme of the Punjab government.

The chief minister said the concerned department received applications of 8 thousand female students and and all of themhave got the bikes. She stressed that daughters should learn to drive E-Bike for their empowerment. The CM said that the students should ride their bikes slowly and do not over speed as they have to take care of their parents. “Insha Allah, we will give nice facilities one after the other. Punjab will lead with regard to making progress, giving facilities to the students and in all other sectors. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is very pleased to know that children are going to be given bikes.