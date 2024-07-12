Faculty members of GC University, Hyderabad visit NUML

HYDERABAD - The faculty members from Government College (GC) University Hyderabad on Thursday visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad in connection with professional faculty development exposure visit 2024. The heads of various departments including English, Urdu, Sindhi, senior teachers and officers of GC University Hyderabad participated in the visit. An introductory meeting was held between the heads of departments and teachers of the two universities at Ibne- Khaldoon Confucius Hall in NUML. They visited the departments of NUML FM radio, TV station, library of different languages in detail and it was agreed that there should be full cooperation between the two universities. This is common in NUML and GC University Hyderabad, both universities have departments of three international languages Urdu, English and Sindhi. Head of Department of Pakistani Languages, Dr. Abid Sial, Director of Students Affairs, Dr. Raja Kamran, Director, Saira and other teachers welcomed them on their arrival at the University and presented Ajraks and caps.