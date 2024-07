FAISALABAD - The FIA Faisalabad has arrested an assistant line man (ALM) on the charge of getting illegal gratification. A spokesperson for the FIA said on Thursday that Akbar Ali was working as ALM in Mannanwala Subdivision of FESCO and he demanded bribe from a citizen. On a complaint, an FIA team nabbed ALM Akbar Ali red-handed receiving Rs30,000 bribe. Further investigation was under progress, he added.