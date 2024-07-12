First female LHC chief justice Aalia Neelum sworn in

LAHORE - Justice Miss Aalia Neelum took the oath as the first female chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House on Thursday. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath to Justice Aalia Neelum.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, and other judges working at the LHC Principal Seat attended the ceremony. LHC Registrar Chaudhry Abdul Rashid Abid, Director General District Judiciary Abher Gul Khan, Director General Judicial and Case Management Tanveer Akbar, Sessions Judge Human Resource Sajid Ali Awan, federal and provincial law officers, provincial secretaries, lawyers, and family members of the chief justice also graced the occasion. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification of appointment of the chief justice.