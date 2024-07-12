Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

Agencies
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Colombo-bound plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air. According to sources, the flight was going to Colombo from Dubai, when the health of the woman passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, CAA sources said. The deceased passenger was identified as Paloni, 57, who lost her life due to heart attack. The health officer issued the death certificate of the passenger and later plane with the body departed for Colombo.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024