Flour prices go up as mill owners’ strike enters day two

The flour prices have jacked up as the flour mill owners’ strike against the imposition of a 2.5 percent withholding tax in the budget 2024-25 has entered into its second day.

As per details, the prices of 15-kilogram flour bags have increased by Rs 100 to Rs 180, reaching Rs 1,330 to Rs 1,500. Similarly, the prices of 10-kilogram flour bags went up by Rs 50 to Rs 150, reaching Rs 900 to Rs 1,000.

On the other hand negotiations between flour mill owners and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have failed, with the FBR chairman refusing to withdraw the withholding tax.

The chairman of the Flour Mill Association Shafeeq Anjum said that the strike will continue until demands are met.

He said that there are fears of a widespread flour crisis in the next two days, with wholesale dealers having only a two to three-day stock of flour.

Earlier, the flour mill owners announced a strike on July 11 against the imposition of a 2.5 percent withholding tax in the budget 2024-25

The flour mill owners said that due to increasing electricity bills, they are already facing difficulties in running their business.

“The additional 2.5 percent withholding tax will further ruin our business,” they added.

While demanding the government withdraw its decision to impose the tax, the flour mill owners announced to go on strike on July 11.

The association’s chairman, Aamir Abdullah, warned that if the government does not withdraw the newly imposed tax, a strike may be called, which could include the closure of flour mills across the country.

“The government needs to reconsider and withdraw the tax on wheat products, withholding tax implementation will inevitably drive up prices, affecting consumers and retailers alike,” Abdullah stated.

The association estimated that the price of a 10kg flour bag will increase by Rs 50, with fine flour seeing an increase of Rs 7 per kilogram.

Other wheat products are also expected to see significant price hikes, with fine flour potentially reaching Rs 460 per sack.