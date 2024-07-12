Foreign flight catches fire on landing in Peshawar

Peshawar - A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Peshawar airport on Thursday, prompting the swift evacuation of all passengers and crew, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA spokesperson Saifullah stated that air traffic controllers at Bacha Khan International Airport noticed smoke and sparks from the aircraft’s left landing gear as it landed, and immediately alerted the pilots and the airport fire and rescue services.

Video footage showed passengers exiting the aircraft via the emergency slide. CAA fire vehicles arrived promptly and extinguished the flames on the landing gear, averting a major accident.

“The fire tenders acted swiftly and managed to control the fire, preventing a potentially serious mishap,” said Saifullah. “All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated using an inflatable slide,” he added.

Peshawar airport officials confirmed that the airport remained operational, and all flights continued as scheduled.