Four of family shot dead in Larkana street fight

LARKANA - Four people were killed in the firing incident following a dispute over children in Naich village of Rashid Wagan police station near Larkana city on Thursday. According to the report, a fight broke out between two factions of the Zangija caste, escalated from a seemingly innocuous disagreement into a deadly confrontation. The conflict erupted over a minor issue involving children, culminating in the deaths of Ali Hassan Zangajo (40 years old) and his young brother Ali Akbar (7 years old). On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to Chandka Hospital for postmortem. The injured were admitted in the trauma center for treatment.

Zareena Zangijo, a grieving family member of the deceased Shaman Ali Zangijo told the media that last day there was a quarrel over the children trivial matter, after which in the morning her husband Shaman Zangijo, son Shaukat Ali Zangijo along with two brothers Ali Hasan, Ali Akbar Zangijo have been killed and the accused escaped.

She demanded justice for the victims, urging authorities to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the fatal shooting.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso took serious notice of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. An investigative team led by SP Headquarters Haseeb Javed has been formed to ensure that justice is served, visiting the crime scene and overseeing the legal proceedings. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. A case was registered against the culprits.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN INJURED CONDITION AFTER ENCOUNTER

The B section Police arrested an accused Dilshad in injured condition after an encounter with street criminals. A police spokesman informed here that a Police encounter occurred near the protective embankment Latifabad unit 5 when Police signaled armed motorcyclists to stop but they opened fire on the police party, in retaliation Police also opened firing and arrested an accused in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police shifted the injured suspect to the hospital for treatment while the entire area was cordoned off to arrest another suspect.