Frontier College for Women wins inter-college games

Peshawar - Frontier College for Women clinched the overall trophy by securing 17 points, while Mehkan Yousaf of Girls College City Gulbahar was declared the best athlete for 2024 in the 12th Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Inter-College Games, which concluded on Thursday at the University premises.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University claimed 15 points, taking second position, and City Girls College Gulbahar got third position. Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad, President Sports Committee Professor Aliya Mustafa, Principal Yaka Ghund Girls College, Miss Rabia Sikander, Directress Sports Miss Najma Qazi, Shazia Ayub, Gul Sanobar, Sadia Gul, Uzma, Roheena, Miss Huma, Miss Salma Faiz, Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Miss Mariyyah Samin, players, and spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor Fakhar Jehan lauded the performance of the women players who excelled at national and international levels. He said that like male players, it is a clear policy of the government to equally treat and support female players, both financially and facilities wise. He also mentioned that the provincial government will provide interest-free loans up to Rs. 10 million to create employment opportunities for the youth and ensure their livelihood in a dignified way.

He emphasized that providing equal facilities to women in sports and promoting female sports are among the government’s priorities. Sports create the spirit of courage and curiosity, which is necessary for both men and women. An U16 talent hunt program will soon start in the province, offering talented players a monthly stipend. The selection will be merit-based, with the government providing support and sponsorship to the selected players.

Regarding the government’s initiatives for youth, he mentioned the Ehsaas youth employment scheme, which offers interest-free loans from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 10 million for business ventures, available to girls as well. The government is committed to youth development, taking effective steps to provide sports facilities for women in Peshawar and other districts. A team will review the repair of the university grounds.

The provincial government is taking practical steps to promote sports, developing sports fields for female players at SBBWU. To find future legends, a talent hunt program will be initiated. In the end, he announced rewards: Rs. 20,000 for the winning team, Rs. 10,000 for the runners-up, Rs. 5000 for the third position, and Rs. 20,000 for the player of the Games, Miss Mehkan Yousaf of City Girls College Gulbahar, who won four gold medals in athletics events.

In her welcome address, VC SBBWU Prof Dr. Safia Ahmad highlighted the aims and objectives of the Directorate of Sports SBBWU. She commended the sports facilities and frequent women’s sports competitions organized by the university, requesting Adviser Fakhar Jehan to make the playing fields inside the university playable.

In Netball, SBBWU won Gold, City Gulbahar Girls College Peshawar got silver, and Frontier College won the bronze medal. In Badminton, Frontier College got first, Bacha Khan Girls College got second, and Benazir Bhutto Women’s University got third position. In Table Tennis, Frontier College won first place, Bacha Khan Girls College won second place, and City Girls College won third place. In cycling, District City College won gold, City Gulbahar College won silver, and SBWU won bronze.

In volleyball, Frontier College won first place, SBBWU won second, and Bacha Khan Girls Degree College won third. In athletics, City College Gulbahar won gold, Frontier College silver, and GGDC Gulshan Rehman claimed bronze.