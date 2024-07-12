Functioning of Gwadar Port to end economic stagnation of entire area: Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that the functioning of Gwadar Port could end the economic stagnation of the entire area. He said that it was our misfortune that we could not make sufficient use of the more than seven hundred kilometers long coastline of Balochistan. He shared these views while talking to Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Manzoor Ahmed, who called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The governor directed to VC of Gwadar University to immediately conduct a research on the bright prospects of blue economy, establishment of modern maritime industry and promotion of marine and coastal tourism on the long coastline of Balochistan, so that we could inform both federal and provincial governments about the possibilities of our economic future.

To ensure the bright future of the province, it is necessary that the University of Gwadar should make blue economy revenue generation an integral part of its strategic plan, he said.

While appreciating the performance of the Vice Chancellor and his team, the governor urged them to further expand the chain of teaching modern skills to the youth of Gwadar and its adjoining areas, adding that they would take effective steps to provide suitable learning environment to the students and improve the university ranking.

The governor said that organising a grand seminar regarding blue economy and marine tourism was the need of the hour from which we would also get help and guidance in determining political and economic priorities in the near future. Governor Balochistan assured that he would visit the three public sector universities of Makran Division, Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar very soon. Finally, the annual report of the University of Gwadar 2023 was presented to the Governor of Balochistan.