Funeral prayer of Pak Army soldiers offered

Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Funeral prayer of Sepoy Muhammad Idrees and Sepoy Badam Gul of the Pakistan Army was held at Peshawar Garrison, said the ISPR on Thursday. On 10 July 2024, a joint intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces and police in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District on reported presence of a high profile terrorist. During intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of the soil; Sepoy Muhammad Idrees (age 34 years, resident of Swabi district), Sepoy Badam Gul (age 34 years, resident of Kohat district) of Pakistan Army and Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, (age 38 years, resident of Peshawar district) and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram (age 34 years, resident of Mansehra district) of CTD KPK, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Senior police officers of Pakistan Army, notables and the relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayer.

Our Staff Reporter

