Girl’s drowning in Chenab triggers waterways regulations enforcement; DC orders inquiry

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali ordered an inquiry on Thursday, a day after a teenage girl fell into Chanab waters from a transport boat when it started shaking due to water currents at Sheher Sultan Pattan and the boatman who lacked mandatory swimming skills would face legal action. Sheher Sultan Pattan is among the waterways the district council used to auction every year and the winning bidder would deploy boats and transport passengers to the other bank of river for a fee.

Taking notice of the incident, the DC ordered strict enforcement of regulations including swimming certificates mandatory for all the boat men, boats equipped with all life-saving equipment, and banned operation of old boats without fitness certificate.

According to details, Nusrat (17) daughter of Abdul Ghaffar resident of Mauza Ghazi Pur, Jalalpur tehsil of district Multan, had boarded a boat last Tuesday morning at Pattan Lar Janoobi, Spur No 3. However, the boat started shaking after sometime and the girl fell into the water and drowned. The boatman could not save her for lacking swimming skills. A person Nasir Jhabail was running the service allegedly using an old boat unapproved by the department concerned. People of the area said that the staff would try to hide their negligence by declaring the girl’s death as suicide. An official release issued by the Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh stated that a caller informed that a girl had jumped into the river and sought their help to rescue her.

The DC has ordered inquiry against the staff to fix responsibility on those found negligent. Water search teams of Rescue 1122 had started rescue operation soon after receiving information but could not find the body despite scouring 10 kilometre river area during last five hours. The operation was still in progress.