Gold rate up by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs246,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs245,600 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs211,591 from Rs210,562 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs193,959 from Rs193,016, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,382 from $2372.