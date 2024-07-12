Gorchani orders compensation for victims of coal mine accident

LAHORE - Following the tragic mine accident in Choa Saidan Shah, resulting in the death of four miners, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani to visit the affected mine in Chakwal and oversee the ongoing rescue operation.During his visit, Additional Secretary Mines and Minerals Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, Chief Inspector of Mines Zahid, and MPA Mehwish Sultana Raja accompanied him. The provincial minister immediately ordered the suspension of the Junior Inspector of Mines and met with the families of the deceased workers. The Mines Labor Welfare Commissioner has been instructed to provide immediate financial assistance of 800,000 PKR to each bereaved family. Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani encouraged the rescue personnel and directed that the rescue operation continue until the last body is recovered.

The Chief Inspector of Mines has been ordered to remain on-site until the completion of the rescue operation. An inquiry committee, led by Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman Khan, has been formed to identify further responsible parties within seven days.

The minister also ordered the immediate cancellation of the lease if negligence by the leaseholder is proven. He emphasized that mining operations without a dispensary on site are illegal, and leases for such sites will be immediately revoked.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stated, “Ensuring the safety of miners is our responsibility, and those involved in the accident will be duly punished.”

He added, “In this time of sorrow and grief, the entire department stands with the families of the miners. We will provide immediate compensation and other assistance to alleviate their suffering.”