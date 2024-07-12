Govt collecting Rs860b per annum by slapping 7 types of taxes on power bills

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is collecting Rs 860 billion annually from the electricity consumers by charging seven different types of taxes on power bills.

The revelation was made here by Secretary Power Division, Rashid Langriyal, while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) here Thursday. The committee met under the chairmanship of Muhammad Idrees, MNA.

Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari and Secretary of the Ministry apprised the committee that the Power Division is making concerted efforts to reduce the price of electricity by increasing anti-theft campaigns and reducing line losses.

While briefing the committee regarding various taxes being levied on electricity bills, the secretary informed the committee that the government is collecting Rs 860 billion annually from electricity consumers by levying various taxes. On all electricity users 18% GST is levied, he said. Beside GST, 10 to 12 percent income tax is levied on Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 bill. The electricity bill of Rs 25,000 is subject to 7.5% advance tax, secretary power said.

Apart from this, 4 percent additional tax is also imposed on the electricity bills, he added.

An additional 7.5% sales tax is levied on the non-active consumers, 1.5% electricity duty and Rs 35 to Rs 60 rupees is charged as PTV fee from the electricity consumers in monthly bill, secretary power said.

Awais Leghari said that is the power sector is working as the tax collection agent of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Member committee Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that it is ironical to know that the consumers are being charged seven different types of taxes in their electricity bills.

It was further informed that the total power generation capacity of the country, including K Electric, is 45,000 MW, secretary power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal said

Apart from K-Electric, the electricity production capacity of the rest of the country is 42000 MW, he added.

However during summer only 28000 MW electricity is available in the system, out of which 27000 MW is operational.

Managing Director PPIB, Shahjehan Mirza informed the forum, that there is no plan of installing expensive fuel based power plant during next 10 years.

The Secretary Power said that from now onward no power plant other than hydropower, local coal, wind, solar will be installed in the country.

Awais Laghari told the committee that they are working to converting the imported coal-fired plant to local coal. The government is trying to get out of buying electricity, he said and added that private sector should buy and sell electricity.

Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) briefed the Committee on working and performance of the Ministry and its attached departments. The Secretary informed that the power division deals with the matters relating to development of power resources of the country, Electric Utilities, Liaison with International Engineering Organization in power Sector, Federal Agencies and Institutions for promotion of special studies in power sector etc. He further apprised that the Ministry has plans for Development of large scale ARE projects including hydro power projects, Local manufacturing of solar panels and Solarization of Agriculture Tube wells.

Leghari further informed that the Power Division is making concerted efforts to reduce the price of electricity by increasing Anti-Theft Campaigns and reducing line losses.

While discussing the matter raised by Muhammad Iqbal regarding the disconnection, overbilling and unannounced load shedding of electricity in erstwhile FATA, the Minister for Power Division apprised the Committee that subsidy of 65 billion rupees has been granted to the erstwhile FATA in the current budget. The Committee directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to give detailed briefing on the said matter in the next meeting of the Committee.

Meanwhile, talking to media, the Federal Minister for Power Division said that a lot of work is under way regarding IPPs. We are looking at how much time is left for which IPPs, how much is the benefit or loss occurring due to a particular IPP, what is the way to remove more expensive IPPs, and what will be the cost, the federal minister said. “Can we afford the cost of withdrawing IPPs today,” he said.

The issue of IPPs is being looked from different angles, and according to the Prime Minister’s instructions, there will be a decision on this very soon, he said.