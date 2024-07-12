Saturday, July 13, 2024
Govt hints at filing review plea against SC verdict on reserved seats

9:25 PM | July 12, 2024
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats should be reviewed.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the senior PML-N leader said that the court verdicts which create ambiguity do not go in the interest of country.

The apex court on Friday overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

“The verdict of Supreme Court is tantamount to rewrite the constitution,” said Rana Sanaullah.

He added that the government has great respect for the apex court but this verdict doesn’t fulfil the basic criteria of constitution and therefore it should be reviewed.

Rana Sanaullah was of the view that Election Commission of Pakistan had rejected the demand of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for granting the reserved seats. The SIC approached the Peshawar High Court and their petition was turned down again, he added.

The PM’s advisor said that the independent candidates have been declared as the members of PTI despite the fact that they took an oath of being independents.

“The judges have taken an oath to protect the constitution,” said Rana Sanaullah while urging the judiciary to review the verdict.

