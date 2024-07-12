Gujar Khan crime rate spikes

Gujar khan - The in has seen a significant increase, causing a growing concern among the residents who now feel a heightened sense of insecurity. Residents in the area have voiced their discontent with the police’s performance and are calling on higher authorities to address the increasing lawlessness.

A resident of Ward No. 7, Tariq Mahmood, reported to the police that his family was asleep in their house on Wednesday night when unidentified thieves broke in and stole gold jewelry from an almirah in the drawing room. An individual reported that a group of thieves absconded with a collection of valuable jewelry, including four bangles, 2 bracelets, three rings, three earrings, and a locket, with a total estimated worth of Rs. 1,193,359.

A resident of Ward No. 7, Fazlur Rehman, informed the police that he and his family were asleep in a room of their house on Wednesday night. To their dismay, they discovered in the morning that unidentified thieves had made off with Rs. 530,000 in cash, an iPhone valued at Rs. 150,000, as well as his passport and crucial documents. The case was registered by the police, who have now initiated investigations.

A resident of Jand Najjar area, Imran Iqbal, informed the police that he had recently installed iron fencing around his 2 kanal land. According to the individual, upon arriving to tend to his land, he discovered that a significant portion of the iron fencing, valued at Rs. 50,000, had been unlawfully taken by unidentified individuals.

A resident of Ward No. 12, Abdul Rehman, informed the Mandra police about an incident where he was robbed by two individuals while he was in Mandra to buy a goat. According to the individual, he was relaxing on the lawn of a filling station when two unidentified individuals suddenly approached him. They forcefully took away Rs. 208,000 in cash and his mobile phone by covering his head with a cloth.

A resident of Ward No. 4, Abdul Wahab, informed the police that his motorbike, worth Rs. 35,000 had been stolen from outside his house during daylight hours.

A rickshaw driver, Majid Mumtaz, informed the police that he had left his auto outside a private hospital in Housing Scheme No. 4 to be with his sick brother on Wednesday night. According to the individual, his rickshaw, valued at Rs. 120,000, was missing when he discovered it was not there in the morning.

A resident of Ahdi village, Muhammad Ayub, informed the police that he and his son had left their Honda 125 bike parked outside Club Café while they went in for lunch. According to the individual, upon exiting, his bicycle valued at Rs. 100,000 was nowhere to be found.

Concerned citizens have called upon Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Inspector General of Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, to address the growing in the area. They are requesting that the local police conduct thorough investigations and expedite the recovery of stolen items.