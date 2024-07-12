Heavy rain lashes Lahore, other Punjab cities

Heavy downpour drenched Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi on Friday, creating a number of challenges for the residents, including accumulation of rainwater in low-lying areas and electricity disruption, while turning the weather pleasant.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and their adjacent neighbourhoods received abundant amount of rains with strong winds. Some Rawalpindi areas were even battered by hailstorm.

Meanwhile, Lahore received heavy deluge up to 155 millimeters, which was recorded in Tajpura area. The neighbourhoods of Lakshmi Chowk received 81 mm rain, Pani Wala Talab 71 mm, Qurtuba Chowk, 70 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 68 mm, Mughalpura 60 mm, Airport 59 mm, Upper Mall 51 mm, Samanabad 49 mm, Iqbal Town 44 mm, Gulberg Town 41 mm, Nishter Town 40 mm, Jail Road 38 mm and Farrukhabad 35 mm.

Apart from Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Nikyal and Barnala areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gujranwala, Jehlam, Mandibahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Pakpattan and their adjacent areas too experienced heavy showers. A host of areas suffered from power outages as well, in the meantime.

People encountered immense trouble as rainwater was accumulated in a large number of areas including Rawalpindi’s Dhok Kashmirian, Sadiqabad and Dhok Kala Khan as well as Lahore’s Devis Road, Nisbat Road, Gawalmandi, Krishan Nagar, Rajgarh, Mazang, Achara, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Gulberg, Mughalpura, Wasanpura, Badami Bagh and Shahdara.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director said staff was deployed for water drainage in low-lying areas and arrangements were complete viewing flooding in the Lai Nullah.

Viewing the emergency situation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the local administration and Wasa authorities to take immediate measures to drain the stormwater in all the cities including Lahore.

The Punjab CM directed the staff and officers to visit the vulnerable areas and remain in the field till rainwater was completely drained.

She directed the Rescue 1122 and other departments as well to brace up for an emergency situation in advance.

“Work on drainage of main arteries and low-lying areas should continue uninterruptedly. Emergency measures are required to deal with the situation created in various cities because of continuous rain,” she said.

Maryam said rainwater should not be seen in streets and markets, while the traffic police should clear roads for easy flow of vehicular traffic.