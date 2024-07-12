IHC reserves ruling over maintainability

Chief Justice also questions admissibility of petition challenging Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its decision over the objections raised by the court’s registrar office over a petition filed against appointment of judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate and reserved the judgement over the maintainability of the petition raising questions over Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s education credentials.

The registrar office raised two objections over the petition. One of the objections was that petitioner had no locus standi to file the instant petition. During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice questioned over the admissibility of petition challenging the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and asked that why it was included as a party in the case.

The petitioner responded that he sought to summon records from all parties and emphasized that no writ was sought against the Judicial Commission or the federation. Justice Aamer also questioned if a writ against a high court judge was admissible in light of the Registrar’s objections. The petitioner reiterated his plea for an inquiry into the eligibility of the honourable judge, citing the 1998 Supreme Court decision in the Sajjad Ali Shah case and referring to ongoing public debate fueled by university letters circulating on social and mainstream media.

In his petition, the petitioner challenged Justice Jahangiri’s appointment under Article 199 of the Constitution through a writ of quo warranto. The writ of quo warranto is primarily based on the 1998 Supreme Court judgment in Justice Sajjad Ali Shah case. The petition claimed that Justice Jahangiri’s appointment is unconstitutional due to an allegedly invalid degree and requested that his appointment be declared null and void. The petitioner also requested to probe of his ‘fake law degree’ as he contended in the petition that the law degree by which Justice Jahangiri got qualified for his professional responsibility was fake. According to the writ petition, there are concrete evidence that Justice Jahangiri’s degree was fake as he was attaching documents and evidence of forgery. He urged the court for a complete probe of the matter from the concerned authorities as he further contended that fake degree issue was undermining the integrity of the judiciary. The petitioner sought judicial intervention to deal with counterfeiting and its consequences.