Imran Khan is being facilitated by the courts: Maneka’s counsel

Islamabad - Khawar Maneka’s lead counsel accused courts of facilitating Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he wonders how quickly facilities were provided to “special special special convict” by the court. Khawar Maneka’s lead counsel and his associate submitted their arguments on Thursday in court proceedings of Appeal in Unlawful Marriage Case at District Courts Islamabad. Khawar Maneka’s Counsel accused court of sending special messengers on his general adjournment application which was later declined by Islamabad High Court. He further said he was told that Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka is taking instructions on the phone on this case. He argued that if the verdict goes against him he won’t start trolling the honorable judge on social media like the appellant’s party does. He also accused PTI leader Shibli Faraz looked at his associate and asked PTI team in the court, “Why don’t you fix him.” He also argued that contempt of court proceedings can be initiated against Journalists like Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, and Gahrida Farooqi but no proceedings take place against trolls who malign the judges on social media. He said my client was beaten up in court premises, my associates were given threats in courtroom, and review petition from Islamabad High Court was decided very quickly, he also said, my religious sentiments were hurt when I wasn’t granted a general adjournment in Moharram. He also accused PTI legal team of dragging the arguments for delay in court.