Income of ETP Board up by Rs1305m to Rs4725m in FY2023-24

LAHORE - In financial year 2023-24, the income of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETP Board) reached Rs4725 million with a substantial increase of Rs1305 million. 6135 actares of land worth about 39 billion rupees was retrieved from the occupying groups.

According to the details, 2023- 24 was a year of success with the best strategy of Secretary Board Farid Iqbal. At the end of the financial year, the target of Rs4725 million was easily achieved, which is Rs1305 million more than last year 2022-23. In the year 2022- 23, the income of the board was Rs3420.90 million. In the year 2021-22, the annual income of the department was only Rs2845 million, which has increased by about two billion annually. Practical steps were taken to renovate temples, gurdwaras and religious places of minorities and better facilities were provided to those coming to Pakistan. Under the supervision of the Secretary Board, an operation was held against illegal occupants in all the districts of Evacuee Trust properties, especially Nankana Sahib, Karachi, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, okara, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Lahore, and about worth 39 billion of ETP Board was retrieved with the cooperation of FIA and other institutions, considerable success was possible in the operation against the occupying groups. Regular reports were obtained from the District Officer to complete the required target and improve the revenue while the full cooperation of the field staff and security staff helped the department to be profitable and increase the revenue.