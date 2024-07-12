Institutional Failure

In Pakistan, institutional capacity has failed to deliver public services and has deteriorated, falling short of people’s expectations. Every government declares its priority to take immediate steps to boost the country’s ability to achieve sustainable stability. Yet, the lack of political will and the weakness of the apparatus charged with performing these tasks are evident. Economic stability and investment depend on institutional capacity to ensure effective service delivery.

Our leadership has always sidestepped necessary reforms, leaving state machinery poorly equipped to face the emerging challenges of society and the complex requirements of modern governance. The ruling elites are reluctant to implement reforms, viewing them as a direct challenge to their status quo of power and privileges. They fail to understand that they have hijacked the state machinery, preventing it from performing its core functions.

Public trust and confidence in state institutions are declining, which is alarming. The government must work towards enhancing the socio-economic conditions of the people to reduce grievances that fuel instability and conflict, resulting in ineffective policy implementation, mismanagement of resources, low levels of public service delivery, and a lack of trust in public institutions.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA & DR. POOJA MERCHANT,

Hyderabad.