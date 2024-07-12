Saturday, July 13, 2024
Kenya’s President Ruto fires almost entire cabinet after deadly protests

Agencies
July 12, 2024
NAIROBI   -   Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Thursday the dismissal of almost his entire cabinet and consultations to form a “broad-based government” following widespread anti-government protests. He said the move affects all ministers including the attorney-general but excluded prime cabinet secretary and foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Ruto said he decided on the dismissals “upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my cabinet and its achievements and challenges”. The action follows largely peaceful protests led by young Gen-Z Kenyans that have widened into a broader campaign against Ruto and his government, with some demonstrations degenerating into deadly violence.

Agencies

