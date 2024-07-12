Khanewal DPO vows to ensure public safety

KHANEWAL - Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail ur Rehman Khan on Thursday pledged to make the district crime-free, stating that the protection of life and property in Khanewal is his top priority.

According to DPO office, Ismail ur Rehman assured that foolproof measures have been taken to maintain law and order during Muharram.

The police chief expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of senior journalists from the District Press Club.

He emphasised that criminals, regardless of their influence will be brought to justice.

The DPO also acknowledged the important role of the media in helping the police address public concerns and solve problems.

He ensured that the police are working hard to ensure the safety of the people and are monitoring Muharram processions and meetings closely.

Four drug dealers arrested, Ice recovered

Lohari Gate police arrested four drug dealers and recovered Ice from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Lohari Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, launched a crackdown against drug dealers and arrested accused Amjad from Wahdat Colony and recovered 800 grams Ice from his possession.

During the investigations, the accused informed police about three other dealers of the gang. The police also arrested accused Omer alias Haseeb alias Muavia, Bilal and Faizan and recovered 1200 gram Ice from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, police sources added.