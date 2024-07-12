KIU awards 153 students China-Pakistan friendship scholarships

GILGIT - Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit-Baltistan awarded scholarships to 153 students under the “China-Pakistan Friendship–Ambassadorial Merit-cum-Need Scholarship” program.

It was supported by the Embassy of China in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Designed to encourage gender balance, 50% of the scholarships were awarded to female students at KIU’s main campus and sub-campuses.

Of the 153 scholarships, 93 were awarded at the KIU main campus in Gilgit, while 20 each were disbursed among the students of KIU sub-campuses in Diamer, Ghizer, and Hunza.

At the main campus, 35 scholarships went to MS graduate students engaged in research, and 58 were awarded to undergraduate students. Each sub-campus awarded 20 scholarships to undergraduate students. Vice-Chancellor of KIU, Engineer Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, advised the students to improve their academic performance to fulfill the objectives of the scholarship.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Dr. Attaullah Shah expressed gratitude to the Chinese embassy for increasing the number of grants, which will enable more students to pursue higher education.

He expressed hope that “CPEC Phase-II would further enhance educational cooperation between the two nations”. Previously, 140 KIU students received grants under the program.