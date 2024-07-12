KKKU inspects govt college for affiliation

Karak - An inspection committee from Khushal Khan Khattak University, led by Registrar Dr. Rafi Ullah Khan, visited Government Degree College Latamber on Thursday. The committee evaluated the college’s facilities to assess their suitability for affiliation with Khushal Khan Khattak University in the BS Computer Science program.

The inspection committee comprised of key university officials including Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rahim, Director of Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Muhammad Anwar, and other faculty members. They meticulously examined classrooms, library resources, computer labs, sports facilities, and examination halls during the visit.

“The purpose of this inspection was to review the infrastructure, faculty availability, and overall readiness of Government Degree College Latamber for affiliation,” stated a university spokesperson.

Throughout the visit, committee members interacted with the college’s Principal, addressing queries related to faculty resources, infrastructure adequacy, and support systems necessary for launching the BS Computer Science program.

Upon completion of the inspection, the committee will compile their findings into a detailed report for submission to Dr. Anwar Khan, Director of Academics & Research at Khushal Khan Khattak University. The report will include observations and recommendations to guide the affiliation process.

This initiative aims to expand educational opportunities in the region, enhancing access to quality higher education in Computer Science.