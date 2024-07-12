Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP cabinet session to be held today

KP cabinet session to be held today
Web Desk
10:30 AM | July 12, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has called a session today. The 16-points agenda for today’s cabinet session has also been issued.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will preside over the cabinet session at sharp 2 pm today.

According to notification, appointment of vice-chancellors in the universities is included in the session's agenda.

Return of IDPs in the area of Rajghal in Khyber will be under consideration. Provision of funds to IDPs will also be approved in the session.

Various resolutions will be under reviewed in the cabinet meeting. Provision of funds for the Chashma Right Bank Canal will also be approved in the cabinet session.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024