KP cabinet session to be held today

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has called a session today. The 16-points agenda for today’s cabinet session has also been issued.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will preside over the cabinet session at sharp 2 pm today.

According to notification, appointment of vice-chancellors in the universities is included in the session's agenda.

Return of IDPs in the area of Rajghal in Khyber will be under consideration. Provision of funds to IDPs will also be approved in the session.

Various resolutions will be under reviewed in the cabinet meeting. Provision of funds for the Chashma Right Bank Canal will also be approved in the cabinet session.