KP govt pledges priority to health sector: Babar

Abbottabad - Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati, said that the KP government has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the health sector, aiming for excellence in service delivery across all involved parties. Chairing a meeting at his chamber, the Speaker issued directives for a comprehensive evaluation of facilities in hospitals located in Manshera, emphasizing the urgent resolution of issues related to the recruitment of technical staff for modern medical equipment.

Highlighting the government’s obligation to meet the fundamental needs of its citizens, Speaker Babar Salim Swati stressed the pivotal roles of health and education. He emphasized the necessity of public hospitals, citing the inability of many to afford private medical expenses. The Speaker called for concerted efforts to enhance these facilities, thereby bolstering public confidence in accessing advanced medical treatments within government institutions.

The Speaker proposed the establishment of a dispensary within the Assembly Secretariat. This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any health emergencies among Assembly members or staff during sessions. Addressing his role as a public representative, Speaker Swati underscored the responsibility to advocate for the populace’s concerns. He urged collaborative efforts with department heads to ensure optimal utilization of governmental resources for the genuine welfare of the public.