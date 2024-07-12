KP minister announces local govt reforms

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub, has announced significant reforms within the Department of Local Government and its subsidiary bodies.

The department is undergoing digitization, and a new lease policy has been approved to strengthen institutions by eliminating corruption. Employees demonstrating exceptional performance will be rewarded, while those with poor performance will be guided towards improvement.

He made these remarks while addressing an award ceremony where cash prizes and certificates were distributed among Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) employees for their excellent performance during the Eid-ul-Azha operation. Local Government Secretary Daud Khan, Commissioner Peshawar, and CEO WSSP Riaz Mehsud also spoke at the event. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, WSSP Board members, and management officials.

The provincial minister distributed cash prizes to 52 employees and certificates to 17 management officials, totaling Rs 520,000. He praised the exemplary sanitation campaign conducted across the province during Eid-ul-Azha, highlighting WSSP’s performance in Peshawar. The government provides an annual grant of Rs 7 billion to seven sanitation companies in the province.

The caretaker government had halted payments for basic services, causing difficulties for WSSP and other institutions. However, due to the interest of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, significant arrears have been paid, with the remaining dues expected to be cleared in the next three to four months.

Minister Ayub emphasized that institutions should not always rely on government grants and must work towards increasing their revenue to become self-sufficient. The government is considering various options, including granting more autonomy to institutions, to bring about reforms and increase transparency. Corruption has deeply rooted itself, and if not controlled, it will cripple the institutions. Zero tolerance for corruption will be maintained, he said.

Secretary Local Government Daud Khan commended the successful teamwork that led to the effective Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness campaign, receiving praise from all sectors of society. He stressed the importance of municipal institutions and how employee morale can be boosted through appreciation and encouragement. The department will continue to support WSSP, he added.

Commissioner Peshawar and CEO WSSP Riaz Mehsud assured that efforts to improve performance would continue. The staff lived up to the government’s expectations during Eid-ul-Azha, and those who performed well are being encouraged. Disciplinary actions were taken against 297 employees for absenteeism during the operation. Multiple measures have been taken to make the company self-reliant and increase revenue, with optimal utilization of available resources and continuous efforts to enhance services.