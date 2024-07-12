KP officials discuss industrial zone for Mardan furniture

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Thordher, along with Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, visited Mardan on Thursday.

He presided over a meeting at the office of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Mardan, attended by SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif, Government Polytechnic College Mardan Principal Nasrullah Khan, and other officials of SIDB and Industries Department. The meeting discussed necessary measures for establishing a modern industrial zone for furniture making in Mardan.

Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of the furniture making industry in Mardan and stressed the need to develop it on modern lines. The meeting noted Mardan’s prominent position in the furniture industry and discussed the provincial government’s plan to promote this sector by establishing an industrial zone with state-of-the-art furniture manufacturing facilities. This initiative aims to strengthen the province’s economy and provide ample employment opportunities in the region.

On this occasion, Special Assistant Abdul Karim Thordher directed the relevant authorities to prepare a report on the required administrative and legal matters for the establishment of this zone. He noted that several projects are in progress to promote small and large-scale industries in the province.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant and Provincial Food Minister also visited Central Jail Mardan. Upon arrival, they were presented with a salute by the Jail Police. Provincial Assembly members Abdul Salam Afridi and Amir Farzand Khan were also present.

Superintendent Jail Najam Abbasi briefed the officials about the technical training programs arranged for prisoners in Central Jail Mardan. He mentioned that a detergent factory and a marble factory are already functioning in the jail, though more modern machinery and tools are needed. The products manufactured in the jail are sold at various mega marts, and inmates receive a share of the income, which is directly transferred to their personal accounts.

The officials visited the marble and detergent factories inside the prison and appreciated the quality of the prisoners’ work. The products will also be displayed in the Art and Craft gallery of SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad. Abdul Karim Thordher emphasized the government’s efforts to make prisoners useful citizens by teaching them various skills during their imprisonment and mentioned ongoing talks with a private company to set up a carpet industry in Mardan Jail.

Abdul Karim Thordher assured that the Department of Technical Education would fully cooperate with the Department of Prisons regarding the training of prisoners.