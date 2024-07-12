LHC orders immediate release of Sanam Javed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the government to immediately release PTI leader in Gujranwala case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal of the LHC issued a 14-page decision.

The court observed repeatedly naming the accused in the same kind of cases by the investigating officer without evidence showed malice, which exposed the deliberate attempt to defame and defeat the judicial system of the country.

The LHC directed to the authorities concerned to send the copy of the verdict to IG Punjab and all deputy commissioners.

The court cited the Gujranwala case against was fabricated and registered on the basis of malice and is therefore discharged immediately.

The court ordered immediate release of the PTI leader from jail.